‘Maryland is doing big things again’: Gov. Moore on ‘Mini-Sphere’ planned for National Harbor

Tell us, how long has this been in the works? Did Sphere folks come to you, or did you go to Sphere and pitch them? And how did this work out?

Well, it actually started off when we heard that there even might be an interest in it. And I remember taking a trip out to Vegas, and I told the people of the state, when I was running that, ‘every time I go someplace, I want to bring three businesses back with me to the state of Maryland.’

I had a chance to speak with the folks at Sphere, did a tour. We actually had a chance to watch a Kenny Chesney rehearsal. And I was just blown away with what I saw.

It’s not just a place for concerts or meetings and conferences. It truly is an entire experience. Working in partnership with the county executive and thinking about what will be required to make this happen, we now see that this is not just one of the single largest private investments inside of our state, but something that has a chance to bring the kind of revenue in that nothing else has the capacity to. So we’re very excited, because it’s showing that Maryland is doing big things again.