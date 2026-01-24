‘We’re gonna make so many snowmen’: What DC-area residents love about snow days

It’s been a decade since the D.C. region received the amount of snow forecast to fall over the next 24 to 36 hours. WTOP hit the streets to see how some residents are looking to spend their snow day.

It’s been a decade since the D.C. region received the amount of snow forecast to fall over the next 24 to 36 hours.

For many, snow triggers childhood memories of staying home from school and watching “The Price is Right” while eating a grilled cheese sandwich and Campbell’s soup — all while the adults looked out the window in anticipation of the hours of shoveling ahead of them.

WTOP heard from some in Montgomery County who fall on both sides of the snow divide.

“Yeah, man, we’re gonna make so many snowmen, can’t wait,” said Ryan Thomas.

The Bethesda resident, decked out in a silver NASA jacket, highlighted some of his favorite parts of wintry weather.

“To be able to roll around the snow, be able to get wet, but not really wet, and then throw some balls at people,” Thomas said.

Speaking of snowballs, WTOP asked Brian, from North Bethesda, if he knew how many his three kids would be throwing at him over the next few days.

“Probably not that many because they know I’ll probably hit them back,” he said jokingly.

Another parent excited about the snow is Jennifer.

“Absolutely. I’m a teacher, so I’m ready. Let’s go. I’m on my break right now,” Jennifer said while laughing. “I just like when it falls down and I can be inside, watching it from the inside.”

The English as a second language teacher said her 10-year-old daughter can go play outside while she stays inside since she’s retired from her sledding days.

On the other side of the snow fence is Tracy, who was heading home to Prince George’s County ahead of the snowstorm.

“I could do without it, shoveling. You know, injuries happen,” said Tracy. “Traffic is crazy, and, you know, they do the best to get the main roads clear, and then residential neighborhoods get cleared as they can, so it’s a process.”

On the same anti-snow page is Somica, who was with family at Giant Food getting ready for the snowstorm.

While Somica, who will be celebrating her birthday next Thursday, said she is not looking forward to the snow. But she said it does offer a silver lining.

“My favorite part,” she said, “I’ll get time to rest.”

Dressed head to toe in camouflage in the supermarket parking lot was Connor Geary. The Baltimore native recently moved to The Pike and Rose area with his girlfriend.

“I enjoy it, yeah, I work from home one day a week, so maybe it’ll be two or three days. Don’t tell my boss that I want that,” Geary joked. “I love the snow.”

He plans to spend the day hunting.

“So, trying to get out there before it should push some birds in. So, it should be good. I’m excited,” said Geary.

Another person who works from home and is excited about the snow is Regina Wood.

While she now lives in Rockville, she is native to a city that the National Weather Service says gets over 90 inches of snow a year.

“I’m from Buffalo, New York,” said Wood. “The first snow is beautiful. It’s quiet, it’s peaceful. People are nicer to each other when it snows.”

