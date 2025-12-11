Live Radio
Trone to challenge Rep. McClain Delaney in 2026 in Md.’s US House District 6

Ceoli Jacoby, Bethesda Today

December 11, 2025, 5:16 PM

Former U.S. Rep. David Trone will seek a return to his former seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, setting up a 2026 Democratic primary challenge against his successor Rep. April McClain Delaney (D-Dist. 6).

Trone, of Potomac, represented Maryland’s 6th District in Congress from 2019 to 2025. He is also the owner of Total Wine & More, an alcohol retailer headquartered in Bethesda.

Maryland’s 6th district includes the northern part of Montgomery County and all of Frederick, Washington, Garrett and Allegany counties. Washington, Garrett and Allegany counties lean Republican, while Frederick and Montgomery counties lean Democratic.

