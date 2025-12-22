Prince George’s police warn holiday shoppers to stay alert for online marketplace deals and gift card scams

Authorities also recommend never going alone to meet a stranger. Bringing a friend or family member adds an extra layer of safety and can help spot red flags.

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are urging residents to slow down and take extra precautions when buying or selling items online during this holiday season, particularly through platforms like Facebook Marketplace, where scams and risky meetups can quickly turn dangerous.

Officer Chaudlier Shepherd says one of the most important steps is verifying who you’re dealing with before agreeing to a transaction. That includes checking for a legitimate profile photo, reviewing the seller’s account history and, if possible, calling a listed phone number to confirm the person is real.

Authorities also recommend never going alone to meet a stranger. Bringing a friend or family member adds an extra layer of safety and can help spot red flags. Above all, police say residents should trust their instincts — especially when a deal sounds too good to be true.

“If someone is offering a $1,000 TV for a dollar, that should raise immediate concern,” Shepherd said, noting that unrealistic prices are often tied to scams or setups meant to lure victims into unsafe situations.

To reduce risk, officials encourage completing online transactions at police stations. Many departments allow residents to meet in parking lots or even inside station lobbies. In some cases, officers may be available to stand nearby during an exchange, providing an “extra security blanket.”

Police are also reminding shoppers to stay vigilant when purchasing gift cards, a popular target for scammers. While Prince George’s County Police say they have not seen a recent spike in gift card tampering, residents are urged to examine cards closely before buying them.

If a gift card appears scratched, altered, or otherwise damaged, police recommend returning it immediately and requesting a refund or replacement. Scammers can sometimes drain gift cards before they’re purchased by tampering with the packaging.

Authorities say most scams still originate through phone calls, emails, texts or online messages, and they encourage residents to pause, verify information and report suspicious activity.

For more safety tips or to report a scam, residents can contact the Prince George’s County Police Department.

And, by the way, don’t leave any gifts in your car, either.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.