DC teacher accused of climbing through window to sexually abuse student

A D.C. high school teacher is accused of recording explicit videos and climbing through a student's window at night to sexually abuse her.

A D.C. high school teacher is accused of climbing through a student’s window at night to sexually abuse her, sometimes recording the abuse.

FBI agents arrested 35-year-old John Aaron Gass at his Maryland home on Thursday. He faces charges related to the production of child pornography and enticement of a minor, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C.

Gass is a teacher at the D.C. International School. Charging documents said he began sexually abusing a student at the school in the spring.

The FBI received a tip from D.C. police in November that Gass had met with a 16-year-old girl several times for the purposes of sex. At least twice, prosecutors said, Gass used the girl’s phone to record “explicit videos.”

In a statement to WTOP, the D.C. International School said Gass no longer works at the school, and as soon as they found out the news, they took the “appropriate steps” to provide support with law enforcement and school staff. They noted the “safety and welfare of our students is and will always be our highest priority.”

“We have been cooperating fully with law enforcement, and will continue to support their investigation as needed. We recognize the profound impact this has on our DCI community, and are actively working to support those affected. To protect the privacy of those involved and to avoid interfering with the investigation, we will not provide additional information at this time,” a spokesperson with the school wrote.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.

Anyone with information should call the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.