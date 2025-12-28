All aboard! St. Mary’s County puts retired water taxi up for auction

St. Mary’s County is auctioning off its longtime water taxi to St. Clement’s Island State Park after bringing a new, larger ADA-compliant vessel online.

The 1995 Old Port Fiberglass Boat spent the last 30 years ferrying visitors to Maryland’s St. Clement’s Island State Park. (Courtesy GovDeals) The 1995 Old Port Fiberglass Boat spent the last 30 years ferrying visitors to Maryland’s St. Clement’s Island State Park. (Courtesy GovDeals) The boat — a 1995 Old Port 25-foot fiberglass vessel — was taken out of service earlier this month after spending the last 30 years ferrying visitors to Maryland’s St. Clement’s Island State Park.

Currently winterized in a covered slip, the boat has the capacity to seat 22 people, with any future routes subject to Coast Guard approval.

Bidding, which started at $5,000, closes Monday at 8 p.m.

And, just a heads up: the buyer is responsible for removing the boat from the marina — as well as any associated fees.

