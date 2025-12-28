All aboard! St. Mary’s County puts retired water taxi up for auction

St. Mary’s County is auctioning off its longtime water taxi after bringing online a new, larger vessel that’s compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The boat — a 1995 Old Port 25-foot fiberglass vessel — was taken out of service earlier this month after spending the last 30 years ferrying visitors to Maryland’s St. Clement’s Island State Park.
Currently winterized in a covered slip, the boat has the capacity to seat 22 people, with any future routes subject to Coast Guard approval.
Bidding, which started at $5,000, closes Monday at 8 p.m.
And, just a heads up: the buyer is responsible for removing the boat from the marina — as well as any associated fees.
