Suspect identified in Montgomery Co. fatal shooting Saturday night

Montgomery County police said they have identified a 39-year-old man who has been charged in connection with a Germantown, Maryland, shooting death over the weekend.

Michael Aaron Lynn of Germantown has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 34-year-old Kendall Butler, who was found Saturday night inside Germantown Square Urban Park, Montgomery County police said in a news release.

On Saturday at about 11 p.m., an officer patrolling heard gunshots coming from the park and found Butler, who had been shot multiple times, according to the release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people, Lynn, 61-year-old Kent Williams Jr. and a 27-year-old man were seen leaving the area after the shots were fired, according to police.

All three were taken into custody and officers said they recovered handguns from Lynn and Williams Jr.

Williams Jr. faces several firearms-related charges. Both are being held without bail. The third man was released following the investigation.

