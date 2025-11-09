Montgomery Co. shooting leaves 1 person dead, another in custody

One person is dead and a suspect has been charged after a shooting late Sunday in Germantown, Maryland.

Montgomery County police said officers responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 11 p.m. in the area of Germantown Road and Middlebrook Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested and charged one suspect in connection to the shooting. Officials have not identified the suspect or charges related to the case.

The man’s body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the official cause and manner of death in the case.

