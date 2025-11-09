Live Radio
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. shooting leaves…

Montgomery Co. shooting leaves 1 person dead, another in custody

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

November 9, 2025, 3:34 PM

One person is dead and a suspect has been charged after a shooting Saturday night in Germantown, Maryland.

Montgomery County police said officers responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 11 p.m. in the area of Germantown Road and Middlebrook Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested and charged one suspect in connection to the shooting. Officials have not identified the suspect or charges related to the case.

The man’s body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the official cause and manner of death in the case.

See a map of the shooting location below:

(Courtesy Google Maps)

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

vbonk@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up