‘People spoke loud and clear’: Md. Gov. Moore cheers on Election Day wins for Democrats

Let’s move to the topic of congressional redistricting, and you have now set up a commission to advise you on redrawing congressional maps in Maryland, despite the opposition from Democratic Senate President Bill Ferguson. He had written his own letter to lawmakers, saying the Senate is not moving forward with a mid-cycle redistricting. How difficult would this be without Sen. Ferguson’s support? How concerned are you about a legal challenge from the GOP on all this?

Well, I’m clear that we will work with Bill Ferguson. It’s the reason that I asked him to join the governor’s redistricting advisory committee, the commission that I set up. But I also know that is a big body and and I will work with not just him, but I will work with other members of the General Assembly to ensure that we have fair maps come next November.

And the thing that we know is that I don’t think there’s any daylight between me and the president when it comes to understanding the crisis that we are in because of Donald Trump. That Maryland has had more people fired, tens of thousands of Marylanders have been fired or furloughed by Donald Trump since he has taken office. That we have watched federal disaster relief in Western Maryland denied, despite historic floods. That we have seen how billions of dollars have been taken away from the state of Maryland in grants. That we have seen how federal assets, like the FBI building that the President is threatening to take away. That we have seen how the president is using food as a weapon and as a negotiating tool, risking to starve children.

So I think we both understand the crisis that Maryland is under because of Donald Trump. I think where we differ is the urgency that we need to treat it, that the fight that we need to address it with, and also the posture that we need to have when it comes to ensuring that Maryland has fair maps come next November.