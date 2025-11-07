Maryland offers more resources for furloughed federal employees

During a remote cabinet meeting at Prince Georges community college this morning in Largo, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced the state is immediately taking three more steps designed to assist Maryland residents struggling through the federal government shut down.

During a remote cabinet meeting at Prince George’s Community College this morning in Largo, Maryland, Gov. Wes Moore announced the state is immediately taking more steps to assist the state’s federal workers affected by the government shutdown.

First, the state will offer a second round of emergency loans for federal workers who have been furloughed and those who are continuing to work without a paycheck.

“With this second round of loans, Marylanders are eligible for up to $1,400 in financial support,” Moore said. “That’s $1,400 that can make sure that they get the food that they need, $1,400 to make sure their children can be supported, $1,400 to make sure their parents, who may be seniors, can age in dignity.”

Maryland residents can apply for these loans on the Maryland Department of Labor’s website, the governor said.

Gov. Moore said that Maryland is immediately making public transportation free in the state for federal employees as well.

“This includes local buses; this includes light rail; this includes Metro subway; this includes mobility and paratransit,” Moore said.

He said to qualify, those interested should send an email to mtacharmpass@mta.maryland.gov.

In addition, the state will allocate $10.1 million to help low-income Maryland residents who are federal employees pay their utility bills.

These actions come in addition to a commitment to pay for 50% of SNAP benefits for eligible Marylanders in November.

Moore expressed frustration at the length of time it is taking to get the government back open, and he blamed President Donald Trump for the shutdown.

“At a time when we are seeing executive inaction from Washington, we are going to show the people of Maryland what executive action looks like,” Moore said.

