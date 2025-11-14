Maryland leaders says SNAP recipients will soon receive full benefits

Can you tell us some of the stories that you’ve been hearing from people who get SNAP benefits and what happened when the White House decided not to keep paying for the program during the shutdown in November?

To be frank, the stories are heart wrenching, because on Nov. 1 all states in the country received a directive from the USDA not to fund them, and it caused an extraordinary scramble across the country. And here in Maryland, just like other states, we were getting near daily contradictory guidance. On one day, they would tell us only do 50% benefits. On another day, they tell us do 65% of benefits, while they were changing allotments. So each time, the total number of dollars available to SNAP cards was changing.

Similarly, we had to calculate and recalculate to make sure every single Marylander gets the benefits they deserve. And at the end of the day, we wanted to make sure that we were following the law. The USDA was even fighting the lawsuits that Maryland joined to make sure that the USDA was using it SNAP Contingency Fund, and the judges agreed with us.

And so there’s been a lot of confusion, people not being able to make the decisions they need to feed their families. The average Marylander receives about $180 per month on their SNAP benefits, and they ultimately have to stretch that out. So we wanted to make sure that Marylanders had the benefits that not only that they were entitled to, but that they deserve.

And of the 684,000 Marylanders who receive SNAP benefits, I want to call out the over 270,000 children across all 24 jurisdictions. We don’t want any child to go hungry, and we wanted to leave no one behind. So the stories of planning not being able to go to the grocery store, people going hungry, are real. And right now, we are working around the clock to make sure Nov. 18, every single child and their family get the benefits on those EBT cards.