Driver injured after vehicle crashes, causes brush fire in Montgomery County

A vehicle crashed and rolled over on the ramp from southbound Route 29 to the eastbound ICC in Montgomery County, Maryland, causing a brush fire on the side of the ramp on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. (Courtesy Pete Piringer) A vehicle crashed and rolled over on the ramp from southbound Route 29 to the eastbound ICC in Montgomery County, Maryland, causing a brush fire on the side of the ramp on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. (Courtesy Pete Piringer) A car flipped and caught fire Saturday night on the eastbound lanes of the Intercounty Connector in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said the crash saw the vehicle roll over on the ramp from southbound Route 29 to the eastbound lanes of state Route 200.

The crash happened around 6:10 p.m.

Flames from where the car’s engine caught fire subsequently caused a brush fire on the side of the ramp. Several units from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to extinguish the flames and clear the scene.

The driver of the crashed vehicle managed to get out on their own and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

