Federal shutdown leaves Maryland family struggling amid cancer battle

As the federal government shutdown continues, families across the D.C. region are feeling the strain from missed paychecks and stalled work.

One Maryland woman, whose name WTOP agreed not to use, shared how the shutdown has collided with her personal health crisis. Her husband, a longtime federal employee, is currently furloughed while she battles breast cancer for the second time.

“All of the people who have been making these decisions have no respect nor any education about the value of the employees that they have betrayed,” she said.

She explained that the return of her breast cancer earlier this year came just as her husband began facing uncertainty at work. Now, with the shutdown in effect, he is not receiving paychecks, and the couple is struggling to cover rising medical expenses.

“We’re not really sure what’s going to happen after next month. Our 18th wedding anniversary is on Nov. 11, and we know we’re not going to even be able to go out to dinner to celebrate,” she said.

The woman said the shutdown has made it difficult to remain hopeful.

“Now, there’s the shutdown, and there is no end in sight,” she said through sobs. “I’m looking around at everything that’s going on, and it’s like the worst feeling to not have any hope.”

Lawmakers still collecting paychecks

Despite the challenges, the woman said she is trying to focus on what she can.

“I’m trying to appreciate the smallest things that I have right now … because if I didn’t have that, I don’t think there’s anything else there,” she said.

She urged lawmakers to take action and end the shutdown.

“Congressional officials … are still collecting their paychecks … but they’re not the ones who are suffering. Their constituents are,” she said.

She also called for an end to what she called a continued “assault on federal workers.”

“Their decisions are to punish federal workers for simply doing their jobs. Their goal is to punish American citizens,” she said.

Through it all, the woman said she and her husband have leaned on each other for support.

“My greatest fear is if I don’t make it, there is no one there for him. And that’s not OK. None of this is OK,” she said.

