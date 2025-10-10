‘There’s so much competition’: Federal contractor turns to food delivery as he struggles to find work

After losing his six-figure job as a federal contractor last year, Quentin Adams, of Bowie, Maryland, now delivers food and online orders to make ends meet.

Last year, Quentin Adams, of Bowie, Maryland, was living his dream, developing websites and apps as a contractor for the federal government.

But when that job ended, it began one of the darkest chapters in his life.

“They called me in the office and said, ‘Yeah, your last day will be Friday.’ This was like Thursday. And I’m like, ‘What?’” Adams said.

Adams, 61, had spent over a year building web applications for USAID as a contractor. He was let go unexpectedly last year, prior to this year’s DOGE cuts. While the exact reason for his departure wasn’t made clear, he was told there was no money left to continue his role.

At the time, Adams was earning a six-figure salary. Now, he is delivering food and online purchases for Uber Eats and DoorDash to survive.

“I go from that to $300–$400 a week, not being able to afford a car note, not being able to afford a mortgage,” he told WTOP.

He said the emotional toll of not being able to get back into a job in his field weighs heavily.

“It’s hard. It’s touching my faith,” Adams said, adding that his church’s reverend helps keep him encouraged.

Despite 28 years of experience in software development, Adams has applied to many jobs he said with no success. At first, he believed the holiday season was to blame, but come January he realized similar positions were far and few between.

“I realized I put in application after application on job boards, and I guess there’s so much competition, we’re all vying for the same job,” he said.

“I have software development skills; I have some business skills; I have some project management skills, but I can’t seem to get a job,” he said.

While Adams lost his job last year, this year’s DOGE cuts have flooded the job market with thousands of newly displaced federal workers and contractors, making it even harder for him to find a position similar to the one he held.

Experts say the surge in federal layoffs has intensified competition for tech and contracting roles, especially in the D.C. region, where many rely on government work.

Adams recently received a job offer, but now fears it is off the table due to the current government shutdown.

As he continues to work gig jobs, he worries about losing his car and falling deeper into financial hardship.

“Sometimes I wonder, what’s the end result? Yesterday, I started looking at bankruptcy possibilities,” Adams said. “If I file bankruptcy, what does that do for my potential clearance and getting my next job?”

Still, he is thankful for the income he earns through deliveries.

“It’s something. At least it puts money in my gas tank,” he said.

And he remains hopeful.

“Keep hope alive. Stay close to prayer,” Adams said. “Keep trying.”

