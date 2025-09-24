Speed camera tickets in Maryland to rise starting in October

Starting Oct. 1, automated cameras across the state will begin mailing out tiered tickets based on how much over the speed limit you’re driving.

Are you ready to pay a $425 speeding fine? You could be in Maryland, depending on how fast you are going.

Starting Oct. 1, automated cameras across the state will begin mailing out tiered tickets based on how much over the speed limit you’re driving. The new tier structure was passed by the Maryland General Assembly and signed by Gov. Wes Moore in May.

It starts at 12 to 15 miles per hour over the speed limit with a $40 fine.

For those 16 to 19 miles per hour over the limit, the fine rises to $70.

A $120 fine is for speeders going 20 to 29 miles per hour over the speed limit.

Those going 30 to 39 miles per hour will get a $230 fine and the stiffest fines of $425 are for speeding over 40 mph.

Citations are still civil and will not count for any points on your license.

Ron Weiss, founding member of the Maryland 210 Traffic Safety Committee, told WTOP that the organization has been advocating for speeding fine tier structures for years.

He added that it will help reduce accidents on Maryland Route 210, which has been long considered one of the region’s most deadliest highways.

“Since July of last year, we have over 90,000 citations on just on 210 and that’s about over 200 violations per day,” Weiss said.

And each of those speeders got a flat $40 speeding ticket.

“We had one incident last year of a vehicle doing 190 miles an hour, if you can imagine,” said Weiss.

According to statistics from SafeRoadsMD, nearly 100 people have died in car crashes on MD-210 in the last 18 years.

“This is a statewide problem, but it’s specifically in Prince George’s County. We have way more than our fair share of road fatalities,” said Weiss. “Our population is a little bit less than Montgomery County, but we have two to three times as many road fatalities as Montgomery County.”

