The longest metro escalator has an even longer wait time

Some D.C.-area commuters have no choice but to factor in extra time to wait on an escalator. Like, at the Wheaton Metro station, where the escalator extends to 230 feet.

Residents in the region have to wait roughly 2 minutes and 54 seconds when riding the escalator down to the platform of The Wheaton Metro station.

Metro said the station’s escalator is the longest in the system, measuring at a whopping 230 feet.

To give some perspective, it is a little more than half as long as the pyramid of Giza.

“Every time I take this escalator I have to get here five minutes early,” Jelani Blakey told WTOP as he was about to hop on.

Blakey had no idea the escalator holds the title of being the longest in the Western Hemisphere.

“That’s crazy,” he said “ It’s amazing. I’m glad we do, though. It gives us something to be known for.”

Gerry Champa, however, knew it was the longest in the New World. “Other ones from Metro are also long,” he said.

The second-longest escalator is at the Bethesda station – also one of the longest in America – and it stretches out to 212 feet, according to WMATA.

Some hustle up and down the escalator to get where they’re going faster, but others use the opportunity to scroll.

“You get on your cellphone,” Blakey joked.

Champa said she likes to go with the flow and either check messages or people watch.

Others, however, don’t even want to stand the whole time.

Mark Williams said he had to take a seat on the escalator during his trip. “It’s a long ride,” he said.

Williams did point out that Metro does have signs asking commuters not to sit down but, “It’s a little scary on the way up and a little scary on the way down.”

Now, while it takes a long time to ride it every day, the real problem is when it stops running and you have to make that hike to the top.

