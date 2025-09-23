Maryland congressman blasts Trump for using Justice Department for personal vendettas

Maryland's Jamie Raskin is taking the Trump administration to task over a social media post that called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to go after his political enemies.

Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin is taking President Donald Trump’s administration to task over a social media post Trump sent over the weekend that called on his attorney general to go after those he considers his political enemies.

In the post, Trump seemingly directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to pursue legal action against New York Attorney General Letitia James, California U.S. Sen. Adam Schiff and former FBI Director James Comey.

“We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility,” he said. Noting that he was impeached and criminally charged, “JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!”

Shortly after the post was published, it was removed but then reposted some time later, which sparked speculation that Trump meant to send it as a direct message to Bondi but mistakenly posted it publicly.

Trump later wrote in a follow-up post that Bondi was “doing a GREAT job.”

Raskin, who represents the state’s 8th District, said it’s no surprise Trump would try to use the Justice Department to carry out personal vendettas.

“He is castigating U.S. attorneys and federal prosecutors all over the country, forcing them to do his will, to indict people even if there isn’t probable cause to believe that they’ve engaged in a crime,” Raskin told WTOP in an interview.

Raskin, the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee and part of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, said the administration is dismantling institutions and taking rights away from Americans.

“We have a president who is now trampling every constitutional principle and rule we’ve got,” Raskin said. “America knows that there is something profoundly wrong with what’s going on.”

And Raskin said judges across the country agree with him.

“Here’s the great news,” he said. “There have been more than 400 cases now brought against Trump for violating the Constitution and the rule of law. And in the district courts, we are winning more than 96% of the time with also overwhelming numbers in the appeals court.”

Raskin was issued a pardon in the final days of former President Joe Biden’s administration for his role on the House Select Committee and in impeachment proceedings against Trump.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

