Weekly breakdown: Where does Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s case stand now?

Kilmar Abrego Garcia was detained by immigration authorities in Baltimore on Monday to face renewed efforts to deport him after a brief period of freedom.

Since March, President Donald Trump’s administration has made an example of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran native who lived in Maryland with his family.

The now-30-year-old was deported to an infamous maximum security prison in El Salvador and has since been transferred to Tennessee and then back to Maryland. He’s now faced with the threat of again being deported, but this time to Uganda.

But, how did this case begin? Let’s break it down.

March

On March 12, Abrego Garcia was arrested while driving in Baltimore after working a shift as a sheet metal apprentice and picking up his 5-year-old son, who has autism and other disabilities, from his grandmother’s house.

Abrego Garcia, a native of El Salvador who illegally entered the U.S. in 2011, had previously received a withholding of removal order in 2019 by an immigration judge who said he’d likely face harm if returned to his home country.

The Trump administration admitted its violation of the judge’s order was “an administrative error.”

Robert Cerna, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s acting field office director of Enforcement and Removal Operations, wrote in a court document that Abrego Garcia’s deportation was “carried out in good faith based on the existence of a final order of removal and Abrego Garcia’s purported membership in MS-13.”

Police and other immigration officials asserted Abrego Garcia’s involvement in the MS-13, or Mara Salvatrucha, gang because he wore a Chicago Bulls hat and hoodie and had tattoos on his hands and arms.

April

While calls from around the country were being made for Abrego Garcia’s return, the Trump administration doubled down.

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis ordered the Trump administration to return Abrego Garcia on April 4. The Supreme Court ruled on April 10 that the administration must work to bring him back. A three-judge panel from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the administration’s claim that it can’t do anything to free Abrego Garcia and return him to the U.S. “should be shocking.”

During a meeting between Trump and Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele in April, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said two courts found Abrego Garcia was a member of MS-13. Miller said that once the gang was declared a foreign terrorist organization, Abrego Garcia “was no longer eligible for any form of immigration relief,” and was not legally allowed to be in the U.S.

In that same meeting, Bukele called the idea of returning Abrego Garcia to the United States “preposterous,” adding he has no basis to return a “terrorist.”

In an April 16 social media post, the Department of Homeland Security showed court filings for a domestic violence protective order against Abrego Garcia, which claimed in May 2021 he attacked his wife, ripping off her shirt, grabbing her and bruising her. The case was dismissed when his wife, Jennifer Vasquez Sura, failed to appear in court.

While visiting the Central American country, U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, of Maryland, met with Abrego Garcia, writing in a post on X that he was able to “pass along his message of love” from his wife. Van Hollen’s meeting came hours after he said he was denied entry into the high-security Terrorism Confinement Center, or CECOT, where Abrego Garcia was being held.

Tens of other Democratic lawmakers held meetings in El Salvador, warning of the unprecedented disregard for the constitutional right to trial and pushing for Abrego Garcia’s return.

May

Authorities from Tennessee released a video in May that showed Abrego Garcia being stopped by police for speeding in 2022. Body camera footage shows Abrego Garcia telling the responding officer that he and eight others inside the vehicle had been working construction in Missouri.

Because officers did not see any luggage in the vehicle, they suspected it was a human trafficking incident. However, the officer did not cite Abrego Garcia for driving infractions, instead writing him up for driving with an expired driver’s license.

ABC News reported that the man whose vehicle Abrego Garcia was driving during the traffic stop is incarcerated in Alabama. Jose Ramon Hernandez-Reyes, 38, claimed Abrego Garcia worked for his “taxi service,” transporting undocumented immigrants from Texas to other states.

When details of the Tennessee traffic stop were first publicized, Abrego Garcia’s wife said he sometimes transported groups of fellow construction workers between job sites.

June

On June 6, Abrego Garcia was returned to the United States, but only to a Nashville prison where he was to face criminal human smuggling charges. He pleaded not guilty to those charges.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara Holmes, the presiding federal judge in Abrego Garcia’s case in Tennessee, ordered his release from jail before his trial, despite the threat of ICE taking him back into custody.

Holmes acknowledged in her ruling Sunday that determining whether Abrego Garcia should be released is “little more than an academic exercise” because ICE will likely detain him. But the judge wrote that the government failed to prove that Abrego was a flight risk, that he posed a danger to the community or that he would interfere with proceedings if released.

Ultimately, Abrego Garcia remained in jail ahead of his trial as his attorneys worked to prevent his deportation if he was released.

During a court hearing, Holmes set specific conditions for Abrego Garcia’s release that included him living with his brother, a U.S. citizen, in Maryland. But she held off on releasing him over concerns that prosecutors can’t prevent ICE from deporting him.

Abrego Garcia’s attorneys asked the judge, who had already extended the waiting period before the trial, to keep him in jail because of “contradictory statements” by the Trump administration over whether or not he’ll be deported upon release.

“The irony of this request is not lost on anyone,” the attorneys wrote.

July

Abrego Garcia said he faced terrible treatment and psychological torture while in the notorious CECOT prison. He said he was kicked and hit, forced to kneel for long periods of time and deprived of sleep.

In a document filed in federal district court in Maryland in July, Abrego Garcia’s attorneys said on the second day he was at the prison, “he had visible bruises and lumps all over his body.”

Bukele denied the claims, saying, “If he’d been tortured, sleep-deprived, and starved, why does he look so well in every picture?”

The Trump administration said it would plan to deport Abrego Garcia if he were released from criminal custody before his Tennessee trial.

CBS News reported that Emil Bove, the principal associate deputy attorney general for the Department of Justice, sent text and email messages allegedly offering new insight into the administration’s response to its mistaken deportation of Abrego Garcia in March. A whistleblower who revealed the message showed him unsuccessfully pressing his colleagues to fulfill a court order to return Abrego Garcia to the U.S.

By July 16, Abrego Garcia’s attorneys asked U.S. District Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw to, yet again, delay his release from jail in order to prevent the administration from deporting him. The attorneys filed a motion for a 30-day stay of any release order that would allow Abrego Garcia to “evaluate his options and determine whether additional relief is necessary.”

August

The day finally arrived, Abrego Garcia was released from a rural Tennessee jail on Aug. 22.

He rejoined his family in Maryland while he awaited trial on human smuggling charges.

Video released by advocates showed a room decorated with streamers, flowers and signs. He embraced loved ones and thanked them “for everything.”

Jossie Flor Sapunar, with CASA, the organization providing legal assistance to Abrego-Garcia and his family, told WTOP’s Nick Iannelli that the moment was “bittersweet” because he was finally reunited with his family but still faced the threat of deportation again.

“The joy is here, but it’s agonizing knowing he faces that deportation threat,” she said. “Unfortunately, nothing we have seen so far gives us the lasting optimism that Kilmar’s reunification with his family will be permanent.”

Unfortunately, Sapunar was right.

Despite Abrego Garcia’s release into his brother’s custody for home detention, ICE told his attorneys he was to report to immigration authorities three days later. He was detained by immigration authorities in Baltimore, who argue they may deport him to the East African nation of Uganda.

Although Abrego Garcia can’t be deported to El Salvador without violating the judge’s order, officials have said they plan to deport him to any country that will take him.

Before he was taken into custody, Abrego Garcia spoke in front of a crowd of supporters, saying through a translator: “Promise me that you will continue to pray, continue to fight, resist and love.”

Since Aug. 25, Abrego Garcia has been in immigration custody once again.

His lawyers have sought a gag order on the Trump administration, ordering them to stop making negative comments that they say could jeopardize a fair trial.

After being taken into ICE custody, Abrego Garcia’s attorneys said he is seeking asylum in the U.S.

Maryland District Court Judge Paula Xinis, who is overseeing a suit challenging Abrego Garcia’s detention and deportation, has ruled the government cannot remove him from the continental U.S. before an evidentiary hearing for the lawsuit on Oct. 6.

She also ordered that he be kept within 200 miles of her court in Greenbelt to ensure he can access his lawyers. He’s being held at a detention facility in Farmville, Virginia, which is west of Richmond, according to ICE’s website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

