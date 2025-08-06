Maryland kicks off tax free week this Sunday

Select items will be tax-free starting on Sunday in Maryland during the state's Tax-Free Week.

Shoppers will avoid the state’s 6% sales and use tax on clothing under $100. For those doing some back-to-school shopping, the first $40 spent on backpacks will also be tax free.

According to the state’s Office of the Comptroller, qualifying Energy Star products are tax free — including air conditioners, washers, dryers and dehumidifiers.

“As costs continue to go up, shopping during the sales tax holiday is a great way to keep money in the pockets of hardworking Marylanders and help their budgets go further,” Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman said.

“I encourage everyone to shop in Maryland during the sales tax holiday, save money where you can, and support the local businesses that keep our state economy moving forward.”

Virginia’s tax-free holiday ended Sunday, Aug. 3. D.C. no longer holds its tax holidays in August and November.

