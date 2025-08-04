Live Radio
4 hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak at Ocean City hotel

José Umaña | jumana@wtop.com

August 1, 2025, 5:22 PM

Four people were taken to the hospital after a reported carbon monoxide leak at a hotel in Ocean City, Maryland, on Friday morning.

The Ocean City Fire Department received a call for a “carbon monoxide detector activation” at the Ashore Hotel, at 10100 Coastal Highway, just after 11 a.m.

“Upon arrival, our firefighters were able to use our gas meters to determine if there, in fact, was a carbon monoxide leak,” fire department spokesperson Ryan Whittington said in a video statement sent to WTOP.

Because of the number of people that required medical treatment, additional emergency crews were called to the scene.

Four people were taken to the hospital “with elevated levels of carbon monoxide in their blood,” according to a news release.

In total, 18 people were evaluated, including 13 who were checked out at the scene. One person refused treatment.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless and colorless gas. It can cause sudden illness or death if inhaled.

In a post on Facebook, Tidal Health said all four people have since been discharged from the hospital.

The city’s building inspectors, representatives from the gas company and members of the Fire Marshal’s Office remained at the scene investigating the cause of the leak.

WTOP has reached out to the Ashore Hotel for comment.

