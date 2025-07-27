Live Radio
Montgomery Co. Little League baseball team wins Maryland State Major League Championship

July 27, 2025, 7:33 AM

Montgomery County’s Little League under 12 baseball team won the Maryland state championship on Friday after defeating Berlin 1-0 at West Salisbury Little League.

The contest was a pitching affair as Montgomery County pitchers Ben Murphy and Colton Jamieson didn’t give up a run and struck out four hitters.

Murphy gave up three hits in his 5 2/3 innings on the mound. 

Offensively, Landon Hodges batted in Montgomery County’s only run of the game in the top of the fifth inning. He went 1 for 2 at the plate. Jaden Cuevas led the team in hits, going 2 for 2.

Montgomery County, along with Capitol Hill D.C., are the only local teams to advance to the Little League regionals in Bristol, Connecticut.

On Saturday, Aug. 3, Montgomery County will be playing a team from Pennsylvania, while the D.C. team will face a team from Delaware.

