From prison to public service: Former inmate leads Prince George’s County’s reentry efforts

After spending more than three decades behind bars for a crime he committed as a teenager, Alonzo Turner-Bey now holds a top role helping others find their footing after incarceration.

Turner-Bey, recently appointed Director of the Returning Citizen Affairs Division for Prince George’s County, describes the opportunity as “a beautiful moment.”

“I had tears in my eyes,” Turner-Bey told WTOP. “Who better than to lead the office of Returning Citizens Affairs than a person with lived experience?”

His journey began at age 17, when he was sentenced to life plus five years in Maryland. “I served 31 years, six months, 16 days and five hours,” he said. “For the crime that happened when I was a child.”

Growing up during the height of the crack epidemic in D.C., Turner-Bey says he was drawn into street life by older peers.

“I wanted some of the things that I’d seen older people in my community have — nice clothes, nice cars, the girls,” he said. “Older people (would say), ‘You won’t get in trouble if they catch you, because you’re a kid.’ One thing led to another. I ended up selling drugs and that snowballed into what it did.”

But his time in prison became a period of deep self-reflection and personal growth. “I always tell people: Rehabilitation starts with yourself,” he said. “I read hundreds of books, I studied; I went to Coppin State College before the Pell Grant was removed. Then I went back and got college credits with a program called JCI Scholars.”

Turner-Bey also worked a variety of jobs while incarcerated, from the sign shop to the prison hospital, where he took care of elderly inmates.

He recalls a turning point when he stopped a correctional officer from being assaulted by another inmate. “An individual was trying to bring her harm and trying to sexually assault her. That was my ‘Aha’ moment,” he said.

“I didn’t look at her as a corrections officer. I looked at her as a young woman of African ancestors who could have been harmed. I knew then — I was not the same person.”

Despite that act of courage, his release didn’t come easily. Turner-Bey was denied parole multiple times until a coalition — led by attorney Brian Sents, Professor Jane Murphy and then-Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy — helped build his case for freedom. Braveboy and even Turner-Bey’s trial judge supported his release. Then-Governor Larry Hogan signed off on his parole in 2020.

Since returning home, Turner-Bey has worked with community programs, organized food and clothing drives, and supported youth violence prevention initiatives. He’s also been a visible supporter of Braveboy’s political campaigns. Now, under her administration as County Executive, he’s in charge of ensuring returning residents have access to services like health care, job training, and housing support.

“The mission is to make sure that we provide as much services and needs for the people of Prince George’s County, from the disadvantaged population,” said Turner-Bey. “(To) help them get food stamps, get Medicaid, so they can go to a doctor, if they need a GED, to help them go to school, help them find job training, and help them find jobs they can give them a meaningful opportunity at living a respectful and productive life.”

“We want to make sure we don’t leave any stone unturned,” he said. “I want the people of Prince George’s County to know — if you’re coming home, we’re here to help you become a better version of yourself.”

Turner-Bey urges returning citizens to bring their release paperwork and jail-issued IDs with them to them when seeking assistance from the Returning Citizens Affairs Division. The program’s office is in Suitland, administered in connection with the Bridge Center at Adam’s House.

“With that release packet and with those IDs,” said Turner-Bey, “I can get you Medicaid, food stamps, help you to get a RealID” and begin the process of connecting clients to a trade or job training.

Reflecting on the path that led him here, Turner-Bey said, “I look at where I came from and where I’m at now, and only God knows what the future can hold.” He added: “I thank Ms. Aisha Braveboy and her staff for even considering me for this position, and I thank the people of Prince George’s County for giving me the opportunity to show them that change is possible. And I promise — I won’t let them down.”

