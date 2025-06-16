Maryland man killed by bullets fired from another vehicle on I-70 in Frederick Co.

Eduardo Alexander Alvarado Urrea, 20, of Silver Spring, was inside a pickup truck when police said at least one person inside another vehicle traveling eastbound on I-70 shot at him and five other people in the truck.

A vehicle carrying six people on Interstate 70 on Saturday night in Frederick County, Maryland, was hit with a barrage of bullets that came from another vehicle, resulting in the death of one passenger, according to Maryland State Police.

Eduardo Alexander Alvarado Urrea, 20, of Silver Spring, was inside a pickup truck when police said at least one person inside another vehicle traveling eastbound on I-70 shot at him and five other people in the truck.

Police found the truck in the 600 block of Lakeview Drive in Mount Airy just before midnight.

Urrea was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to a trauma center.

Maryland State Police did not release the driver’s identity. One passenger declined medical treatment at the scene and the other three were not hurt by the gunfire.

Urrea and the other people in the pickup truck had left an event at the Frederick Fairgrounds at about 11:40 p.m., police said in a news release.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage from eastbound I-70 between 11:30 p.m. and midnight Saturday to contact Maryland State Police’s Frederick Barrack at 301-600-4150.

Below is the area where the shooting happened.

