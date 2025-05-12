Who shot and killed a grandmother in Prince George’s County?

A grandmother was killed in her Maryland home while her grandchildren were inside, and Prince George’s County police are looking for information on who shot her.

A grandmother was killed in her Maryland home while her grandchildren were inside, and Prince George’s County police are looking for information on who shot her.

Leslie Davis, 54, was found Saturday afternoon inside a bedroom of a home in the 1900 block of Ray Leonard Road, not far from Northwest Stadium in Landover. Police said she had gunshot wounds and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shots apparently came from outside, and on Monday, the home’s front windows were seen boarded up.

One man who lives nearby but did not give WTOP his name said what happened was “vicious.” He reflected on the kind of person who would “steep that low to do something like that.”

Police are trying to find a motive and identify a suspect or suspects. They are asking anyone with information to call them at 301-516-2512 and are offering a reward of $25,000.

Below is the area where the shooting happened:

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.