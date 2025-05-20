Maryland attorney general announces 3 fair housing settlements to protect renters

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown said his office has settled fair housing investigations against American Management, Maryland Management, Habitat America and the Commons of Avalon.

Maryland’s attorney general announced three settlements to help protect rights for renters.

“Every Marylander deserves equal treatment and opportunity, whether in housing, employment, education or public accommodations,” Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown said during a news conference on Tuesday.

Brown said his office has settled fair housing investigations against American Management, Maryland Management, Habitat America and the Commons of Avalon.

His office’s Civil Rights Division has secured a settlement with American Management over its rental application practices that automatically rejected applicants with felony convictions, according to Brown’s office.

“It applied regardless of the applicant’s current circumstances or the age and nature of their convictions,” Brown said. “Our investigation found that this practice disproportionately affected people of color.”

Under the settlement, American Management has adopted a new tenant screening policy that evaluates the nature of offenses and when they happened, he said. Brown added that as part of the agreement, the company will waive application fees for people with felony convictions for the next two years.

“These changes will create meaningful housing opportunities for Marylanders working to rebuild their lives,” Brown said.

He also announced a settlement with Maryland Management, which his office said refused to accept emergency housing vouchers from tenants facing eviction. The vouchers are one-time payments from government agencies or community organizations that allow tenants to pay their rent and avoid losing their homes, Brown said.

“Maryland Management unjustly subjected tenants to traumatic evictions,” Brown said. “Many of these tenants were racial or ethnic minorities.”

The settlement with Maryland Management requires the company to change its policies to accept the emergency assistance payments.

Brown also announced a settlement with Habitat America and the Commons of Avalon in Frederick County.

According to Brown’s office, the property management company charged higher rents to those using housing vouchers.

“Our investigation has resulted in a settlement requiring restitution of excess rent charged to voucher holders and an immediate end to the unlawful surcharge practice,” Brown said.

Brown emphasized his office’s commitment to fighting discrimination, adding it “will no longer be tolerated.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.