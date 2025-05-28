Man charged with killing 2 teens during botched drug deal in Temple Hills

A Fort Washington, Maryland, man is facing murder charges after a drug deal went sideways Tuesday night, police said.

Duan Goddard, 27, was charged with first- and second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Thomas Smith Jr., of D.C., and 16-year-old Michael Bassett, of Temple Hills.

According to Prince George’s County police, officers in the area of the 5500 block of Haras Place in Temple Hills heard gunshots at around 9:35 p.m. When officers searched the area, they found the two 16-year-olds who had been shot outside a nearby apartment building.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene and Bassett was taken to a hospital, where he later died. A third teen with Smith and Bassett was shot at, but was not struck, police said.

Additional responding officers saw an SUV fleeing the scene and attempted to stop the vehicle, which police said led officers on a chase into D.C., where the suspect, Goddard, was taken into custody.

Police said, according to their investigation, it appears Goddard shot the teens during a possible drug deal. The teens, police said, showed up to the scene in a vehicle that had been carjacked on St. Barnabas Road in Oxon Hill on Friday.

Police recovered multiple firearms at the scene of the shooting.

Goddard is being held in D.C. and awaits extradition to Prince George’s County.

Officers are asking anyone with information to speak to a homicide detective by calling 301-516-2512. Tipsters can also contact crime solvers online or by phone at 866-411-8477.

