Man killed and child hurt in Annapolis shooting

A man is dead and a child is in the hospital following a shooting in Annapolis, Maryland, Wednesday morning.

It happened around 7:40 a.m. in the 100 block of Clay St, according to the Annapolis Police Department.

John Simms Jr., 36, of Annapolis, was killed.

A child was injured and taken to Johns Hopkins Pediatric Hospital in Baltimore with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect was identified by authorities as Jerome Jones, of Oxon Hill. According to the warrant, he faces a murder charge in Simms’ death as well as assault of a minor.

Annapolis police are working with U.S. Marshals to locate Jones.

“I’d like to thank my deputy chief, my command staff, the community, men and women in uniform, and the detectives for their hard work in solving this case,” Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson said in a release.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Courtney Moore at 443-714-0088 or via email at clmoore@annapolis.gov, or Detective J. Liebross at 410-562-7520 or via email at jdliebross@annapolis.gov.

Below is a map of where it happened.

