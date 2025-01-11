Property tax assessments rise in Maryland for 7th straight year

If you're a Maryland resident and you feel like you're owing more in property taxes, there's a good reason for that: You are.

The Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation reports residential real estate property taxes are up by about 20% from three years ago. For seven consecutive years, all 23 counties and the city of Baltimore experienced an increase in property value assessments. In Montgomery County, the number was slightly lower (17.7%). About 97% of Maryland homes assessed for 2025 saw an increase in property value, according to the department.

Experts say there are a few reasons for the higher assessed values — the most significant being that there has been a decrease in available housing stock. Because there is less supply, home values are increasing.

Marylanders can file an appeal of their property tax assessment if they believe there is an error. Homeowners will need to provide income statements, tax documentation, rent documents if they are landlords and other information that gives a detailed assessment of the property.

It is recommended that Marylanders who plan to appeal their property tax assessment contact a real estate expert or tax attorney to help them do so. Alternatively, documents are available on the MDAT website for those who want to file on their own.

Some homeowners may qualify for state tax credits through the Homestead Tax Credit. If you file an appeal, your application will automatically be assessed by an expert for potential credits.

