Police: Woman fatally shot by ex-husband in St. Mary’s Co.

A woman is dead after being fatally shot by her ex-husband in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, on Friday, according to police.

Maryland State Police said Chaquanda Latise Odom, 36, of California, Maryland, was shot and killed in Lexington Park.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Troopers responded to the shooting on Liberty Street in Lexington Park just after 11 a.m. on Friday. That’s where they found Odom with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Police arrested Odom’s ex-husband, Jayson David Pressley, 38, also of Lexington Park, after he turned himself in. Pressley is charged with first- and second-degree murder and is being held without bond.

