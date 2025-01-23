Explosion at Maryland cannabis facility injures 2, officials say

Two workers were injured in an explosion and fire at a cannabis extraction facility on Maryland's Eastern Shore on Wednesday, state fire officials said.

Firefighters were called to PharmaCann in Stevensville for a report of an explosion, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Sprinklers contained the damage and one person’s injuries were severe but not life-threatening, officials said.

The cause of the explosion, which took place in an extraction booth where propane and butane were used, remains under investigation, officials said.

Four neighboring properties were evacuated and temporarily closed due to damage to the building and fire sprinkler system. Emergency response systems, including alarms and ventilation, worked as designed and helped minimize damage and injuries, officials said.

The exact cost hasn’t yet been determined, but damage is estimated to be over $250,000.

