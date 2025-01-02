2 dead in Queen Anne’s Co. mobile home fire

Two people are dead in the aftermath of a mobile home fire in Queen Anne's County, Maryland, on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Two people are dead in the aftermath of a mobile home fire in Queen Anne's County, Maryland, on Jan. 15, 2025, according to authorities.(Courtesy Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal) Two people are dead in the aftermath of a mobile home fire in Queen Anne's County, Maryland, on Jan. 15, 2025, according to authorities.(Courtesy Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal) Two people are dead in the aftermath of a mobile home fire in Queen Anne’s County, Maryland, on Wednesday, according to authorities.

According to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal, a school bus driver passing through Fox Meadow Road saw a mobile home on fire around 2 p.m. They called 911 and the Queen Anne-Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department, as well as surrounding fire departments, headed to the scene.

When they got there, authorities found a double-wide mobile home engulfed in flames.

Two people were unaccounted for, authorities said. After the fire was taken care of, the remains of two people were found.

Authorities identified the people who died as Margarete Brown, 83, and her son, Larry Brown, 63.

The formal cause of death has yet to be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The cause of the fire also has yet to be determined.

“Our hearts break for the families affected by this tragedy,” Acting State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray said in a press release.

“While the cause of this fire remains under investigation, tragedies like this remind us of the importance of fire safety, especially during the winter when the risks increase. I ask everyone to remain vigilant as we light our homes to stay warm. Please check your smoke alarms, have an exit plan and practice it, and get out, stay out.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.