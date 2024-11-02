Why you can’t burn that campfire or start up that charcoal grill in Maryland this weekend

Maryland is under an open air burning ban, which includes charcoal grills and campfires.

Did you gather some wood for a campfire this weekend? The Maryland Department of Natural Resources says now’s not the time to light it up.

The state is under an open air burning ban — which includes charcoal grills and campfires.

Open-air burning is defined by state law as a fire where anything is burned outside or in a receptacle other than a furnace, incinerator or fireplace attached to a stack or chimney. You are still allowed to use a propane grill.

The ban comes after extremely dry conditions throughout the state have led to wildfires.

Any burning in violation of the ban could cost you. The first citation is $125.

“While fines may be imposed for violations, the most important result of a ban of this type is that it communicates to the public the severity of the situation, and the critical need to act responsibly to protect lives, property and our environment,” said State Forester Anne Hairston-Strang.

Some local counties were under a fire weather warning on Friday.

Since the beginning of October, the Forest Service in Maryland has responded to more than 24 wildfires that have burned 75 acres, according to a news release.

