Statewide outdoor burning ban lifted in Maryland

Have you been thinking of making a campfire or turning up the charcoal grill? You can now do that again in Maryland, where the statewide ban on open-air burning has been lifted.

The restriction was implemented on Nov. 1 after extremely dry conditions through the year led to an above average number of wildfires in October.

Last month, before the ban, Maryland Forest Service firefighters responded to 50 wildfires that burned an estimated 118 acres of land.

Ground conditions have improved thanks to recent rainfall, and normal weather patterns back in the forecast. That’s why the Maryland Forest Service said the ban on outdoor burning is no longer necessary.

“Marylanders were very cooperative during the ban, and as a result, the outbreak of new wildfires dropped following its implementation on Nov. 1,” Maryland Forest Service state fire supervisor Chris Robertson said in a news release.

“The statewide burn ban has been a critical tool to minimize damage these last few weeks. We appreciate their patience and are glad to be able to rescind this restriction safely,” he added.

However, there are still drought conditions in Maryland. If possible, refrain from outdoor burning and remember to use caution. Residents should also check to see whether there are local burn restrictions where they live.

