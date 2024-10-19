Stop sign cameras may be coming to Prince George’s County

A bill to allow stop sign cameras in school zones is advancing in Prince George's county council. The measure was passed unanimously on Oct. 10 by the Transportation, Infrastructure, Energy and Environment Committee.

A bill to allow stop sign cameras in school zones is advancing in the county council. The measure was passed unanimously on Oct. 10 by the Transportation, Infrastructure, Energy and Environment Committee.

At the meeting, the panel was told by council staff that the bill was needed to authorize the camera installations, which have been given the green light by the Maryland General Assembly.

Some municipalities in the county already operated stop sign cameras in school zones, including Bowie, Cottage City and Forest Heights.

The goal of the measure is to change driver’s behavior so that they stop at stop signs, and thus improve safety for school children.

Staff members told the Transportation committee that the stop sign camera program would likely generate up to $5 million the first year for the county, with less revenue for each succeeding year as drivers get used to the camera placement.

Before passing the bill and sending it on to the full council, the committee briefly debated how to spend the millions in fines that the cameras were likely to generate it.

“There never seems to be enough money to make sure that our streets, sidewalks and crossings are safe as they should be for school children walking to schools. That, to me, seems like a good place to put the money because it’s directly related to the safety that the fines are coming from,” said Council member Eric Olson, chair of the Transportation, Infrastructure, Energy and Environment committee.

The panel was reminded about recent pleas for funds from agencies confronting domestic violence.

“Perhaps we could earmark it for domestic violence, perhaps we could earmark for student scholarships, perhaps we could earmark for senior citizens support services,” said Council member Edward Burroughs.

One of the bill’s lead sponsors told the panel of other enterprises in need of money.

“I’m constantly told no we don’t have enough money, you know, Black maternal health, we’re fighting for a dollar there. We’re fighting for money for reproductive health care, right now, we’re fighting for money for unhoused,” said Council member Krystal Oriadha.

