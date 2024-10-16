Odenton church with connection to North Carolina collects relief supplies for Hurricane Helene victims

Shortly after the storm, the Rev. Corey Brooks began organizing a relief drive, and what started as one church's effort quickly grew into a statewide effort as other religious institutions began contributing.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Maryland church with connection to NC collects hurricane relief supplies for Helene victims

In a large meeting room at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Odenton, Maryland, tables are being stocked with supplies that will help those still in need in North Carolina after Hurricane Helene brought devastating flooding last week. Behind this effort is the Rev. Corey Brooks, who has a connection to the areas impacted — he grew up in the foothills of North Carolina.

“It’s really heartbreaking to see the areas that I grew up in, the places that I visited, to see people’s homes washed away, to see the images of whole towns just completely underwater,” Brooks said.

Shortly after the storm, he began organizing a relief drive, and what began as one church’s effort quickly grew to a statewide effort, as other churches, synagogues and other religious institutions began contributing.

“It’s been great to see many people from many different denominational backgrounds, whether it’s the Catholic or Methodist or us as Lutherans or Baptists, the communities just coming together to meet a common need of our brothers and sisters in these disastrous areas,” Brooks said.

Lowes, Home Depot and Ace Hardware stores also made donations to the drive, but Brooks still hopes to bring in even more items.

Brooks said they are asking for specific supplies based on what they are hearing about the immediate needs of people in the impacted areas.

“These are immediate needs that will help people muck out their homes, clean up their homes and also for people who have lost everything. To have about 72 hours worth of immediate hygiene needs to take care of themselves while they continue to get on their feet,” he said.

He said while hearts are in the right place, the information he has received is that donations of clothes are not yet needed at this point.

“What we’re seeing and from friends and family back on the ground in North Carolina, a lot of inundation of supplies and goods, and not enough volunteers to help go through it, especially clothes and stuff like that,” Brooks said.

Brooks’ goal is to assemble and deliver ready-to-distribute five-gallon buckets with cleaning supplies and personal hygiene kits. Brooks said Lutheran church members on the ground have put out the call nationwide that 15,000 flood kits and 18,000 personal hygiene kits are needed, so his focus is to help answer that call.

He also said they plan to take blankets, since as the months get colder, the need for those will grow.

“There are people who are sleeping in tents because they don’t want to leave their land and their property,” he said.

Brooks said he realizes the recovery in North Carolina may take years, so the church plans to continue to help.

“This might be an effort that we work on for the next several months to just make sure that we’re helping everyone who’s been affected by these recent storms,” Brooks said.

Brooks said the first delivery will happen at the end of the month, and the hope is to fill two trailers with them. He also said the deliveries will expand if necessary to other states impacted by natural disasters.

The pastor said they’ll accept donations between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the church located at 8397 Piney Orchard Parkway in Odenton. Anyone with questions about the drive can call the church at (410) 672-3352 or email churchoffice@felcodenton.org.

Here’s a list of some of the requested items.

Flood bucket needs:

New five-gallon buckets with resealable lids (No screw on lids.)

32 or 64oz bottles of liquid laundry detergent

16 to 40oz containers liquid concentrate household cleaner (No soray cleaners)

16-34 oz. bottle dish soap

4-8 oz. pump spray air freshener (liquid, not gel)

6-14 oz. pump spray insect repellent

Scrub brushes with or without handles.

18 re-useable cleaning wipes

Scouring pads that don’t contain soap.

50 to 100ft clothes lines

clothes pins

33-45-gallon heavy duty trash bags

N95 masks Multiple use durable kitchen gloves

Work gloves

Hygiene kits needs:

Wash cloths

Hand towels

4-to-7-inch combs

Toenail and fingernail clippers

Bath-size soap

One Adult Toothbrush

Unopened toothpaste

Unopened Hand sanitizer

Unopened small shampoos.

Household Bandages

One Gallon re-sealable bags

Other items:

Paper towels

Paper plates and bowls

Plastic eating utensils

Extension cords

Batteries (all sizes)

Flashlights

Lanterns

Bungee cords

Ratchet Straps

Coffee

Powder coffee creamer

Saran Wrap

Aluminum foil

Sugar

Tarps

Matches

Lotion

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.