Back to school can be costly. One local teacher is stepping up to help

"Pull-Up Pick Up Back to School Backpack Giveaway" at Crossland High School give less fortunate students backpacks filled with school supplies ahead of the new school year.

Wanda Knotts is a physical education and health teacher at Crossland High School in Temple Hills, Maryland. For the fourth year in a row, she’s spearheading a backpack giveaway at the school for any student in need on Aug. 17.

The backpacks, for pre-K through high school students, will be filled with school supplies including notebooks, pencils, erasers and pens.

Knotts told WTOP her drive to help comes from her own experience with loss.

“I’m a Hurricane Katrina survivor,” she explained, adding that after the massive 2005 storm in Louisiana, people helped her get back on her feet.

“Somebody did it for me,” she said. “It gave me the mindset that doing for those who are less fortunate than you — you’re always blessed, when you bless others.”

Now as a teacher in Prince George’s County, Knotts runs the nonprofit organization, Wanda’s Hope Klozet, which organizes charitable events year-round, including a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway and a coat drive.

The upcoming event is in partnership with Crossland High and the school’s dance team. Students and adults who want to volunteer are encouraged to join.

According to the organization’s Facebook page, school supply donations can still be dropped off at the high school’s main office.

Knotts said her goal is to give out nearly 1,000 backpacks.

“Pull-Up Pick Up Back to School Backpack Giveaway” is on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. at Crossland High School at 6901 Temple Hill Road in Maryland. No registration is required.

