Environmental advocates urge stronger action to reduce polluted runoff from Maryland highways

Environmental advocates are calling on Maryland’s Department of the Environment to take stronger action to reduce polluted runoff from state highways as a public comment period draws to a close.

Later this summer, MDE will issue a new Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System permit to the Maryland Department of Transportation.

Chesapeake Bay Foundation Maryland Executive Director Allison Colden says those permits are put in place to mitigate the harmful effects of oil, gas and other pollutants that rainfall washes off highways into local waterways and the Chesapeake Bay. The permits govern state agencies, such as the State Highway Administration, to help manage the volume of water that flows over land.

“Unfortunately, the draft permit that was proposed by MDE falls short in a number of areas,” Colden said. “That includes being fully ready for climate change, treating the increased volume of water that we are seeing with increased frequency and intensity of storms.”

The permit will govern stormwater management for at least the next five years, according to CBF.

Colden says moving forward, the permit needs to explicitly consider climate change impacts, allow for the monitoring of contaminants into waterways and include projects that allow for stormwater to soak into the ground as opposed to running over asphalt.

A period for public comment on the permit ends July 18.

“Folks should weigh in asking for there to be updated information on precipitation and rainfall, asking for there to be special consideration…where development and infrastructure has caused flooding issues related to stormwater and calling for increased monitoring of water quality and contaminants,” Colden said.

Areas throughout the state such as Annapolis have proven to be particularly prone to flooding over the last few years.

Last week, the Chesapeake Bay got its highest overall health score in over two decades from an annual assessment.

Public comments can be submitted on CBF’s website here.

