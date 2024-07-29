Carroll County man charged in stabbing death of wife

A Carroll County, Maryland, man was charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his wife, police said.

Matthew Glowacki, 50, was charged with the second-degree murder, Maryland State Police said in a news release.

Officers responded to reports of a woman “attempting to harm herself” at a home in the 1200 block of Ridge Road in Westminster around noon Saturday. When they got to the scene, they found Miriam Glowacki, 45, with multiple stab wounds.

Miriam Glowacki was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. An autopsy indicated the manner of death as a homicide.

Police initially made contact with Matthew Glowacki at the residence. Forensic evidence from the scene helped investigators identify him as the suspect.

Glowacki is being held at the Carroll County Detention Center without bond.

