Live Radio
Home » Maryland News » 'Maggie Rogers Day': Md.…

‘Maggie Rogers Day’: Md. Gov. Wes Moore stage crashes singer’s hometown show

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

June 17, 2024, 9:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Maggie Rogers fans at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, got a surprise when Maryland Gov. Wes Moore hopped on stage at the singer’s hometown concert Sunday evening.

“Listen, I got an announcement to make,” Moore said to cheering crowds at the concert.

Lauding her work as a representative of the state, her moves to register voters and her advocacy for reproductive health, Moore shouted a declaration for the state.


“I am proud to announce that from now on June 16, 2024, is, in the state of Maryland, ‘Maggie Rogers Day,'” Moore said before handing the singer a plaque commemorating the occasion.

The Grammy-nominated producer, songwriter and performer’s Don’t Forget Me Tour supports her album of the same name, described as “an intimate reflection on the legacy we create through our relationships,” according to the venue.

She returned to her hometown ahead of her next shows in Raleigh, North Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina and Miami, Florida. Afterward, she will perform at several sold-out shows in Germany, Austria, Ireland and London before returning to the states in early October.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

ilyons@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up