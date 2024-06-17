‘Maggie Rogers Day’: Md. Gov. Wes Moore stage crashes singer’s hometown show

Maggie Rogers fans at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, got a surprise when Maryland Gov. Wes Moore got on stage at her hometown concert Sunday.

“Listen, I got an announcement to make,” Moore said to cheering crowds at the concert.

Lauding her work as a representative of the state, her moves to register voters and her advocacy for reproductive health, Moore shouted a declaration for the state.

“I am proud to announce that from now on June 16, 2024, is, in the state of Maryland, ‘Maggie Rogers Day,'” Moore said before handing the singer a plaque commemorating the occasion.

The Grammy-nominated producer, songwriter and performer’s Don’t Forget Me Tour supports her album of the same name, described as “an intimate reflection on the legacy we create through our relationships,” according to the venue.

She returned to her hometown ahead of her next shows in Raleigh, North Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina and Miami, Florida. Afterward, she will perform at several sold-out shows in Germany, Austria, Ireland and London before returning to the states in early October.

