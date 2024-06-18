‘I did not over consume’: Md. House GOP leader Jason Buckel charged with DUI

Del. Jason Buckel, the Republican leader in Maryland's House of Delegates, is speaking out after being charged with DUI in Allegany County last week.

April 2023 file photo of Maryland Del. Jason Buckel, left, an Allegany County Republican who is the Maryland House minority leader. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)(AP/Brian Witte) April 2023 file photo of Maryland Del. Jason Buckel, left, an Allegany County Republican who is the Maryland House minority leader. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)(AP/Brian Witte) Del. Jason Buckel, the Republican leader in Maryland’s House of Delegates, is speaking out after being charged with driving under the influence in Allegany County last week.

The state lawmaker, who represents part of Western Maryland, including Allegany County where he was arrested on Thursday night, was going 79 mph in a 70 mph zone when he was stopped by police, according to court records.

Those records state Buckel was driving a gray 2021 Mercedes-Benz sedan eastbound on National Highway when he was stopped by a Maryland State Trooper near the intersection of Campground Road in La Vale.

Records show Buckel, 52, of La Vale, is charged with:

Driving while under the influence of alcohol

Driving while impaired by alcohol

Negligent driving, and

Failure to display vehicle registration to a law enforcement officer

“I did not over consume any alcoholic beverages on the night in question, particularly as I had not been feeling well earlier in the afternoon and had taken some over the counter medication,” Buckel said in a statement provided to WTOP by his office.

“I was not speeding. I was not driving erratically in any way,” the statement went on to say. “Approximately a mile from my home an officer turned his lights on from behind me. I will trust the legal system as to the resolution of the matter or the rationale for the stop, but I have confidence that the matter would hopefully be resolved favorably.”

Buckel said he had been at a “local sports-themed restaurant” to watch an NHL game before his vehicle was stopped, adding that he is “not much of a drinker” and will “rarely drink more than the occasional glass of wine or beer with dinner or at a sporting event.”

A trial in Allegany District Court is scheduled for July 24.

Buckel said he intends to perform his duties and “would expect that the majority of my colleagues and constituents would expect me to keep doing the challenging work on behalf of Western Maryland and Republican principles in Annapolis.”

“Maryland has an extremely aggressive approach to DUI from both a policy and enforcement perspective, and I’ll participate in the process and abide by the outcome,” Buckel said, adding, “No one is above the law, and I am certainly not.”

But, in his statement, Buckel suggested he wasn’t ruling out “improper motive or coordination with the local State Police bureaucracy” as a factor in the incident.

Buckel said he had been “the subject of improper and unfounded allegations previously by a State Police officer who engaged in an extramarital affair with my now ex-wife and with whom I clearly have a negative relationship, although we’ve had no communications for a lengthy period.”

Despite the provocative nature of what Buckel said, he added: “I have a great deal of respect for the law enforcement community so I would never impugn it. I’ll allow those issues, if any, to be addressed through the proper channels.”

Editor’s note: WTOP has reached out to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Allegany County for additional information.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.