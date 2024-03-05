‘A crisis that is killing our people’: Proposed Md. bill goes after sellers of fentanyl in overdose cases

Tuesday morning, two moms who've suffered unimaginable loss traveled to Annapolis to urge lawmakers to adopt tougher laws on fentanyl sales in Maryland.

On Tuesday morning, two moms who have suffered unimaginable loss traveled to Annapolis to urge lawmakers to adopt tougher laws on fentanyl sales in Maryland.

Isis Yamileth Flores, whose 16-year-old son Yader Rosa Flores died of a drug overdose in November of 2022, said she’d been fairly private about the loss of her son. But she said she felt it was important to speak up now.

“I know it is important to do it for the other mothers” who, she hoped could now tell lawmakers, “I need justice for my kid.”

Flores and Edith Montalvan sat before lawmakers in Annapolis holding up photos of their children.

Montalvan said her 15-year-old daughter Ashleigh Edwards died of an overdose in January of 2023. Speaking in Spanish, she told lawmakers that she had a pain that no one could take away, and that nothing could bring back “our children.”

She said she hoped that by supporting Senate Bill 1075 and House Bill 1245, other families could be spared the pain she’s endured.

The proposed legislation is designed to crack down on dealers who sell fentanyl, heroin and their chemical analogues. In cases where the drugs result in fatal overdoses or serious bodily harm, the bill would provide for a maximum prison sentence of 20 years. Prosecutions could take place where the drugs were sold or where the death occurs.

The bill specifies that the law would apply whether the drug is mixed or combined with any other compound after the sale of the drug. The bill also includes language that states that if the drug is transferred to more than one person, “each person who distributed or delivered the substance is considered to have violated the bill’s prohibition.”

Flores and Montalvan traveled to Annapolis along with Montgomery County Council member Natali Fani-González.

Jose Ortiz, director of community engagement for Fani-González, told WTOP the fentanyl crisis is affecting families across the state, but for Latino families, dealing with the impact of addiction is more complicated.

“They sometimes don’t understand the language. They sometimes don’t have insurance,” and they often lack the resources or social network to help their families. “If you don’t have the information, it’s very difficult to act on it early,” said Ortiz.

Turning to address lawmakers during Tuesday’s hearing, Fani-González said counties needed state lawmakers to pass the bill.

“The health care part, the access to treatment centers, I’m doing that,” said Fani-González, referring to Montgomery County’s efforts to assist the community in fighting the opioid crisis.

“But we need more,” Fani-González said. “This is a crisis that is killing our people.”

As some attendees in the back of the Annapolis hearing room nodded, Fani-González told lawmakers that addiction is everyone’s problem. “It doesn’t discriminate in terms of age, where you were born, what language you speak — we need more [help], and that’s why I’m here.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.