Md. author empowers women through tech, pushing ‘a code of self-respect’

One cybersecurity expert turned author believes that computer programming, or coding, should be for all women. She's on a mission to accomplish that.

For young girls, learning to program computers has become a way to eventually get more of them into technology careers.

But Jasmeet Kaur, a cybersecurity expert turned author, said computer programming, or coding, should be for all women — and she’s on a mission to accomplish that.

Kaur’s new book, “CodeHer Rising,” lays out a blueprint for women to improve their technology skills and confidence, whether they want to become the CEO at a tech startup or simply learn to use a new smartphone app.

“We need to tell (younger girl coders) that it’s OK to try, and OK to fail,” Kaur told WTOP. “But to stand up — that’s the courage.”

In technology fields, women’s representation is about 26%, according to Kaur.

She believes women who want success in those areas should first start by reprogramming how they think about themselves. Kaur teaches women to use a Female Code, a set of self-improving principles like gratitude, resilience and team building, to reach personal and professional goals.

“You really need to have a code of self-respect and build yourself to move past your challenges in professional and personal life,” she said. “Look for some mentorship programs to get guidance.”

The author also hosts technology classes and workshops in Montgomery County, Maryland, for women of all ages.

Jayati Mohla, 74, took Kaur’s cybersecurity course at a community center. She’s a retired teacher who didn’t use much technology in her classroom.

But now that Mohla has grandchildren who are adept at smartphone apps and computer programs, she wants to learn more.

“Having taken the class, I feel like I challenge myself a little more,” Mohla said. “I’m good with basic apps but I watch my grandchildren and I’m like, ‘Oh, I don’t know what to do.’ That’s where I don’t want to be. I want to keep challenging myself.”

