Voters in Maryland: Beware of election-related scams, AG says

Super Tuesday is over, and Maryland is looking forward to its presidential primary in May, with the state’s Attorney General Anthony Brown issuing a heads-up to voters: Beware of misleading robocalls related to election activity.

Karen Straughn, director of the Mediation Unit with the Consumer Protection Division in the Office of the Attorney General, said there’s no particular issue right now, but that, “We are always concerned about scams coming in.”

In January, the Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force — which includes the Maryland Attorney General’s Office — issued a warning to a company that was suspected of having sent election robocalls to discourage voters from taking part in New Hampshire’s primary. The calls used a voice that mimicked that of President Joe Biden.

Straughn told WTOP in an interview that when you get a call regarding elections “and they’re telling you anything that suggests that you should not go out and vote, then that’s a problem, and that’s a scam.”

In 2012, the Maryland OAG won a judgment of more than $1 million against a company that violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by placing robocalls to registered Democrats during the 2010 gubernatorial election. Those calls told voters they didn’t have to vote because Democratic candidates had already won.

The court found the purpose of the message was to suppress votes in Baltimore City and Prince George’s County, where a large number of African Americans and Democrats reside.

Straughn said whether it’s someone telling you they are conducting a poll, or whether they have election-related information, be wary if it’s “someone who’s asking you for something and telling you they need your Social Security number, or some personal information that you normally would not provide.”

Straughn said for accurate information about your voting district, or your voter registration status, contact your local board of elections. And if you think you’ve been contacted by someone trying to scam you, Straughn said to “call our office at 410-528-8662. We have a hotline that’s available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and we’ll be able to direct you” to information you need.

