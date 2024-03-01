Maryland State House lockdown prompted by threatening call lifted, nothing suspicious found

Around two hours after the lockdown was put in place, police gave the all clear after sweeping the grounds. Authorities say nothing suspicious was found.

Police officers are seen during a lockdown of the Maryland State House in Annapolis, Md. on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. The building was locked down for an undisclosed security threat. (AP Photo/Brian Witte.)(AP/Brian Witte) Police officers are seen during a lockdown of the Maryland State House in Annapolis, Md. on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. The building was locked down for an undisclosed security threat. (AP Photo/Brian Witte.)(AP/Brian Witte) Police locked down the Maryland State House for about two hours following an anonymous threat that prompted officials to close the legislative building and the surrounding area on Thursday evening.

Law enforcement officials gave the all clear to reopen the area just before 7 p.m. after sweeping the grounds of the State House, Senate and House buildings and surrounding area in Annapolis, according to a social media post from Maryland General Services — which includes Maryland Capitol Police.

Anyone who was still inside the buildings, including the governor, lieutenant governor and Senate president were escorted out per police protocol, officials said.

The Annapolis City Police Department reportedly received a call at around 5 p.m. from someone who threatened to target the Maryland State House, state police said. Maryland Capitol Police then put the Maryland State House, Government House and legislative office buildings under a lockdown, meaning people inside were asked to shelter-in-place.

The Maryland State House is currently under lockdown for a security threat. No other information is available at this time. Staff members, personnel, and community members on grounds should shelter in place and listen to directions from any available member of capitol police or … — Carter Elliott, IV (@CarterElliottIV) February 29, 2024

Maryland Capitol Police, Maryland State Police, Anne Arundel County Police and security personnel helped search for any possible threat, including using police dogs to secure the area. Police cars were lined up outside the building, blocking roads that lead to a road that encircles the State House.

Annapolis Police Department spokesperson Bernie Bennett said officials didn’t receive any reports of violence at the State House and that no one had taken credit for the threat.

“You have to react to every threat as though it’s credible and serious,” he said.

Reporters, lawmakers among those who sheltered in place

After the all-clear was given by police, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore posted on social media thanking police for their response.

Our family is grateful for the members of the Maryland Capitol Police, Maryland State Police, Annapolis Police Department, and the Anne Arundel County Police Department who secured the State House Grounds and kept us safe today. — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) March 1, 2024

“These brave men and women aren’t just Maryland’s finest – they’re Maryland’s promise. They define what it means to be a Marylander,” Moore said in a post on X.

Senate President Bill Ferguson also posted to social media, thanking police and first responders.

Lockdown has been lifted, my team and I left the State House several minutes ago. Enormous appreciation and thanks to the State Police, Capital Police, and all first responders who acted quickly and professionally to monitor situation and keep everyone safe. https://t.co/unV1zjJOyq — Bill Ferguson (@SenBillFerg) February 29, 2024

Bryan Sears, a government reporter with Maryland Matters — which is a partner of WTOP News — was working inside of the State House when it locked down earlier Thursday evening.

It was around 5 p.m. when Sears said House Speaker Adrienne Jones’ chief of staff came into the press room and told him to lock the door.

“At that point, we turned all the lights off. There were a bunch of us hunkered down behind the desks and file cabinets, any place where we could sort of keep down low away from windows and doors,” Sears said.

Many people in the room texted loved ones; Sears said he first texted his wife to warn her of the lockdown before it was on the news.

“The second thing I did was texted a colleague of mine who was not in the building and told him to stay away, and then sent him my wife’s contact information just in case,” he said.

After around 30 minutes, Sears said armed police officers came to the door and evacuated people who were sheltering in place. After being evacuated, he said the group of reporters was asked to relocate to the House Office Building.

The threat came to a city that has suffered a mass shooting in the past. In 2018, a man burst into the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis and fatally shot five people during a rampage.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.