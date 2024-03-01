8-year-old dead, 2 other juveniles hospitalized when driver overturns car, crashes into tree in St. Mary’s Co.

A juvenile is dead and two other juveniles were sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the car they were in overturned and struck a tree in St. Mary's County, Maryland, early Saturday morning.

An 8-year-old is dead and two other juveniles were sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the car they were in overturned and struck a tree in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, early Saturday morning.

Ashley Nicole Nolan, 27, of Leonardtown, was driving a 2008 Honda Odyssey north on Point Lookout Road near the intersection with Chingville Road when she “failed to negotiate a turn,” the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The car then left the road and “overturned several times” before striking a tree, the sheriff’s office said.

Three juveniles in the car were “not correctly restrained” in the car, the sheriff’s office said.

The 8-year-old was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The two other juveniles were ejected from the car and were transported with life-threatening injuries to local trauma centers, the sheriff’s office said. A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office told WTOP that they do not yet have updated information on those juveniles’ conditions.

Nolan was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with minor injures.

The sheriff’s office said they believe that alcohol and speed contributed to the crash.

“No day should ever begin with news like this,” said Sheriff Steve Hall in the release. “It is both difficult to process and to believe. Based on the preliminary investigative information, decisions were made that have caused the loss of the innocent and marred the lives of families in our communities forever.”

The sheriff’s office asks anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the events leading up to the crash to email Cpl. Dale Reppel at Dale.Reppel@stmaryscountymd.gov or call 240-496-6694.

This investigation is ongoing. When the investigation is complete, the sheriff’s office said its officials will review the case with the State’s Attorney’s Office.

See a map of the crash location below:

