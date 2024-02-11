Super Bowl Sunday is ‘Lamar Jackson Day’ in Maryland, governor declares

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced that Sunday, Feb. 11, will be Lamar Jackson Day throughout the state in honor of the Baltimore Ravens quarterback.

Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson, AP Most valuable player, poses after winning the award at the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday. (AP Photo/Matt York)(AP/Matt York) Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson, AP Most valuable player, poses after winning the award at the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday. (AP Photo/Matt York)(AP/Matt York) Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson won’t be playing in the Super Bowl this Sunday, but it will still be a special day for him.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore declared that Sunday, Feb. 11, will be Lamar Jackson Day in honor of one of the most electrifying players in the NFL.

Moore called the 27-year-old a “generational talent” and recognized him for “accomplishments, both on and off the field.”

Jackson won his second MVP award of his career as he was a near-unanimous choice. He joined Jim Brown (22), Brett Favre (27) and Patrick Mahomes (27) as the only players to win two MVP awards before age 28.

Jackson led the Ravens to the best record in the league for the second time in his career and their first AFC championship game at home in franchise history before losing to Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

On the season, the Ravens quarterback completed 67% of his passes for 3,678 yards and 24 touchdown passes. He added 821 rushing yards and five scores on the ground.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.