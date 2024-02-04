Md. officials announce more than $1.5M for flood protection in Dorchester Co.

Federal funds will be used to bolster flooding mitigation efforts in Dorchester County's city of Cambridge in Maryland.

This money will support a flood barrier along the Choptank River’s shoreline that will “weaken wave strength, prevent erosion, enhance ecological development, and improve water quality,” according to a news release from Sen. Cardin’s office.

A total of $1,612,926 will be allocated for the flood barrier.

The city’s stormwater management system will also be updated to reduce the community’s flood risk, the senators said.

The funds come from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s FEMA Disaster Relief Fund, which “provides millions of dollars each year to response and recovery efforts across the country associated with domestic major disasters and emergencies that overwhelm state resources,” according to the release.

Sen. Van Hollen said flooding in waterfront communities like Cambridge threaten homes and businesses.

“These funds will invest in the critical infrastructure and reinforcements necessary to better protect Cambridge from flooding while restoring our treasured rivers and wetlands,” Sen. Van Hollen said.

