After losing his son to suicide, a Maryland father turns his grief into something good

After losing his son to suicide in 2020, Anthony Britton started the Hope and Encouragement Foundation which aims to partner with reputable mental health professionals to bring needed services to the Maryland community.

This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage.

The night before Brandon DeAundrea Britton took his own life, his father Anthony Britton says his son asked him, “Dad, do you think I’m bipolar?” He added, “If I am, can you help me get some help?”

Britton said they started the process but things spiraled out of control that night and Brandon, 24, committed suicide on Feb. 15, 2020.

He described Brandon to WTOP as a “fun, loving, smart kid” who had a kind heart. Britton said Brandon had finally found his niche in IT and was working on becoming a certified network associate.

He said he really thought that he and his family had managed to get Brandon over his challenges: “I thought he was doing well.”

Britton said, out of that experience, the Hope and Encouragement Foundation was born. He founded the organization with the mission to connect all kinds of people with mental health awareness programs and professionals “that cultivate, enhance, and sustain improved living conditions,” its website reads.

He advises parents to be present for their children: “Let them know that you’re there.”

Britton said he was able to take his grief and turn it into something positive by being present for others. He said a friend asked him to speak to a mother whose son had been murdered.

Britton said, for hours “we just kind of listened to each other breath a little bit.”

He said there was healing in the silence. The friend came back and told him that he had really helped the family.

“It’s OK, not to be OK,” Britton said.

Britton shared the story with his daughter, Jessica, who is seven years older than Brandon and she suggested they find a way to help more families.

The organization focuses on suicide awareness and prevention with a concentration on mental health. He said they partner with reputable mental health professionals to bring needed services to the community.

They will be holding a mental health awareness fundraising event this Saturday, Feb. 24. “A Taste of HAE” will be held at the Royal Ballroom on Old Jericho Park Road in Bowie.

“We’re hosting this event to offer healing to the county,” he said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.