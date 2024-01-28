Carroll Co. firefighter charged with intentionally setting series of fires

A Carroll County, Maryland, volunteer firefighter was arrested Saturday after authorities connected her to a string of fires set throughout last year.

Twenty-year-old Allison Nicole Creutzer, of Eldersburg, faces charges of intentionally setting fire to grass, brush and woodland, three counts of second-degree malicious burning and one misdemeanor count of calling in a false report of a fire, according to a news release from the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Creutzer, who served with the Reese Volunteer Fire Company, was arrested Saturday evening by the Baltimore Environmental Police, according to the news release.

The state fire marshal’s office began investigating a string of intentionally set wood fires — consisting of leaves, trees and foliage — in March of last year, the release said. Similar fires took place again, in both May and June.

During a separate instance in May, investigators said Creutzer made a 911 call reporting smoke near Route 32 and the Liberty Reservoir bridge.

At the time the fires were set, Creutzer was a member of the Sykesville-Freedom District Fire Department. She was suspended from that department in August due to the arson investigation and did not renew her membership at the year. Later, she joined the Reese Volunteer Fire Company, according to the news release.

She has been released on a $10,000 bond.

Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray said in the news release that he’s “disappointed” by Creutzer’s case, but wants to make sure that “the alleged actions of one should not disparage the work and sacrifice” of other local firefighters.

“I want to make clear that this one person’s alleged actions in no way reflect upon the thousands of dedicated career and volunteer firefighters who serve our communities — especially our volunteers who give of themselves and their time to serve Maryland,” he said.

