2-year-old killed, 2 injured in Washington Co. fire

"My heart aches after learning of another devastating fire, and every member of the Office of the State Fire Marshal extend our deepest condolences to the family," acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray said in a statement.

A Washington County, Maryland, fire that killed a 2-year-old and sent another child and adult to the hospital Friday is being investigated by the state fire marshal.

Authorities said it happened at 25609 Military Road in a two-story apartment complex around 6:20 p.m. in Cascade.

At the scene, firefighters found the home had been converted into apartments.

A 24-year-old woman and a one-year-old were also found injured. Other tenants who had fled said another child was still inside.

That child is believed to be a 2-year-old from the apartment where the other family members were injured, the fire marshal’s office said.

The cause and origin of the fire, which brought around 75 firefighters to the scene, both remain under investigation.

Officials said they have been unable to locate working smoke alarms.

